South Koreans begin early voting to replace ousted President Park Geun-hye

South Korean soldiers wait in line to cast for their votes for the May 9 presidential election at a local polling station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 4, 2017. South Korea's presidential election is scheduled for May 9, 2017. AP/PTI

South Koreans began early voting on Thursday in the election to replace ousted President Park Geun-hye. Early voters can cast ballots today and tomorrow at about 3,510 polling stations across the country before the election next Tuesday, the National Election Commission said in a statement.

It’s South Korea’s first presidential election with early voting after introducing it for parliamentary and mayoral elections in recent years, the statement said.

Pre-election surveys show liberal candidate Moon Jae-in comfortably leading his two main rivals – a centrist and a conservative.

The winner will be sworn in as the new president immediately, forgoing the usual two-month transition. Park’s impeachment and removal from office changed South Korea’s election schedule, so the new president will serve one full five-year term.

Park is currently jailed at a detention centre near Seoul awaiting her trial on allegations that she extorted money from businesses, took kickbacks from some of those companies and committed other wrongdoing, all in collaboration with a longtime confidante. The trial is to formally start later this month.

A commission-run website showed about 4 million people had voted by midafternoon. South Korea has 42,479,710 eligible voters, according to the election commission.

