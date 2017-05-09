South Korea votes in historic election to pick its next president

Hong Joon-pyo, the presidential candidate of the Liberty Korea Party, and his wife Lee Sun-sam walk to cast their ballots at a polling station in Seoul, South Korea. (Lim Heun-Jung/Yonhap/via REUTERS. Hong Joon-pyo, the presidential candidate of the Liberty Korea Party, and his wife Lee Sun-sam walk to cast their ballots at a polling station in Seoul, South Korea. (Lim Heun-Jung/Yonhap/via REUTERS.

South Koreans went to the polls on Tuesday choose a new president after Park Geun-Hye was ousted and indicted for corruption, against a backdrop of high tensions with the nuclear-armed North. Voters have been galvanised by anger over the sprawling bribery and abuse-of-power scandal that brought down Park, which catalysed frustrations over jobs and slowing growth.

Left-leaning Moon Jae-In, a former human rights lawyer, has held a commanding lead in opinion polls for months. The final Gallup Korea survey of the campaign gave him 38 percent support, followed by former tech mogul Ahn Cheol-Soo on 20 per cent. “I feel the people’s strong will to change the government… we can make it a reality only when we vote,” Moon said after casting his ballot with his wife in western Seoul.

Hong Joon-Pyo of Park’s Liberty Korea party, who according to the last poll languished in third place in the 13-strong field on 16 percent, urged voters to support him and branded Moon a “pro-Pyongyang leftist”. A record turnout was expected, and 63.7 per cent of voters had cast their ballots four hours before the polls closed compared with 59.3 per cent at the same point five years ago.

Kim Sun-Chul, 59, said he voted for Moon because “this country needs to restore democracy which has been so undermined by the Park government”. National elections are public holidays in South Korea and nearly 14,000 voting stations opened at 6 am (2100 GMT yesterday). Exit poll results will be available immediately after voting closes at 8 pm (11:00 GMT). The campaign has focused largely on the economy, with

North Korea less prominent, but after a decade of conservative rule a Moon victory could mean a sea change in Seoul’s approach towards both Pyongyang and key ally Washington. The 64-year-old — accused by his critics of being soft on the North — has advocated dialogue to ease tensions and to bring it to negotiations. He is seen as favouring more independence in relations with the US, Seoul’s security guarantor with 28,500 troops in the country.

Their presence, he told reporters during the campaign, was “important not only to our own security but also to the global strategy of the US”. The North has carried out two nuclear tests and a series of missile launches since the start of last year in its quest to develop a missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the US mainland.

Washington has said a military action is an option, sending fears of conflict spiralling. More recently US President Donald Trump has softened his message, saying he would be “honoured” to meet the North’s leader, Kim Jong-Un.

Moon also says he would be willing to visit Pyongyang to meet Kim and advocates resumption of some of the inter-Korean projects shuttered by his predecessors, including the Kaesong joint industrial zone. In Seoul’s prosperous Seocho district, 72-year-old doctor Chung Tae-Wan backed Moon’s conservative opponent Hong, telling AFP he did so because “security is the most important thing”.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now