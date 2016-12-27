Latest News
South Korean ruling party splits over impeached president

Ban Ki-moon is seen as the best hope for conservatives to win back the Blue House after Park's collapse complicated politics for her party.

Dozens of South Korean lawmakers have left the country’s conservative ruling party over a corruption scandal surrounding impeached President Park Geun-hye in a move that could shape the presidential elections that might take place in just months.

The 29 anti-Park lawmakers who left the Saenuri Party on Tuesday planned to create a new conservative party that will likely try to lure outgoing United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon as its presidential candidate.

South Korean lawmakers on Dec. 9 voted to impeach Park over allegations that she colluded with a longtime confidante to extort money and favors from companies and allow the friend to manipulate state affairs.

