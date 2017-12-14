South Korean President Moon in China on visit to repair ties

Devalued Degree
By: AP | Beijing | Published: December 14, 2017 10:17 am
Moon is due to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, after which the two leaders were to preside over a document signing ceremony.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in is visiting Beijing on a mission to repair ties frayed by a dispute over the deployment of an anti-missile system.

Moon is due to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, after which the two leaders were to preside over a document signing ceremony.

China has strongly objected to the deployment of the system known as THAAD, saying it allows monitoring of military activity in northeastern China.

South Korean businesses in China have suffered as a result of the dispute and China suspended group tours to South Korea that are a mainstay of the local tourism industry.

Moon has struggled to balance South Korea’s close political and military ties with the U.S. with its economic dependency on the Chinese market.

