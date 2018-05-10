Follow Us:
Thursday, May 10, 2018
Latest News
  • S Korean foreign minister to strategise with Mike Pompeo ahead of Korea summits

S Korean foreign minister to strategise with Mike Pompeo ahead of Korea summits

US President Donald Trump and Moon are scheduled to hold a summit in Washington on May 22, with Trump expected to meet Kim shortly after.

By: Reuters | Seoul | Published: May 10, 2018 8:22:20 am
Kang Kyung-wha, South korea, north korea, kim jong un, UN, ASEAN, US draft resolution, missile test, North korea missile, latest news, latest world news South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (AP Photo/Aaron Favila/Files)
Top News

South Korea’s foreign minister will meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for the first time on Friday, with discussions expected to set the stage for a summit between their leaders later in May, his ministry said in a statement. The minister, Kang Kyung-wha, will report on the results of last month’s summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, and discuss upcoming talks between the United States and North Korea, the ministry said. US President Donald Trump and Moon are scheduled to hold a summit in Washington on May 22, with Trump expected to meet Kim shortly after.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now