South Korean court holds hearing on impeached president Park Geun-hye

South Korean President Park Geun-hye. (AP photo/File) South Korean President Park Geun-hye. (AP photo/File)

South Korea’s Constitutional Court today held its first preparatory hearing in the trial of impeached President Park Geun-hye, whom lawmakers voted to remove over an explosive corruption scandal that saw millions of people protest in past weeks. The court confirmed it will hear allegations that Park colluded with longtime confidante Choi Soon-sil to extort money and favors from major South Korean companies and allowed Choi to interfere with government affairs from the shadows.

The court also said it would review accusations in the impeachment bill that Park was responsible for media restrictions and government inaction during a 2014 ferry sinking that killed more than 300 people, mostly teenagers on a school trip.

After discussions with Park’s lawyers and with lawmakers, who are the prosecutors at her impeachment trial, the court decided to summon as witnesses Choi and two former presidential secretaries. Both were arrested earlier for allegedly helping Choi extort from companies and passing her confidential government information.

The court has up to six months to decide whether Park should permanently step down or be reinstated. Her presidential powers are suspended until then, with the prime minister assuming the role of government caretaker. The next preparatory hearing in Park’s trial is scheduled on Dec 27.

South Korea’s opposition-controlled parliament voted to impeach the president on Dec. 9 as the scandal grew. The investigation has widened with a special prosecutor since Wednesday conducting raids at the offices of the national pension fund and trying to detain Choi’s daughter, Yoora Chung, who is believed to be in Germany.

Choi is suspected of exploiting her presidential ties to get Chung, an equestrian athlete, into an elite university despite questionable qualifications. Lee Jae-yong, the scion of Samsung, South Korea’s largest business group, has apologized over the use of corporate funds to buy a horse for Chung, but denied that Samsung sought favors from Choi or Park’s administration.

After a request from the investigators, Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said it will soon order Choi’s daughter to hand in her passport. It will be invalidated if she does not return it, ministry’s spokesman Cho June-hyuck said.