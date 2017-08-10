South Korea urges North to stop all actions that are raising tensions on the peninsula

The government of South Korea said it will seek all methods possible to resolving tensions with the cooperation of other countries. (Source: File Photo) The government of South Korea said it will seek all methods possible to resolving tensions with the cooperation of other countries. (Source: File Photo)

South Korea urged North Korea on Thursday to stop all action that is driving up tension on the Korean Peninsula. The government also said it will seek all methods possible to resolving tensions with the cooperation of other countries. The remarks were made by presidential Blue House spokesman Park Su-hyun in a media briefing after the standing committee of the Blue House’s National Security Council held a regular meeting to discuss recent events.

Earlier on Thursday, North Korea dismissed warnings by US President Donald Trump that it would face “fire and fury” if it threatened the United States as a “load of nonsense” and outlined detailed plans on for a missile strike near the US Pacific territory of Guam.

