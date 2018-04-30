South Korea to remove propaganda loudspeakers at shared border

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrive at the Peace House in the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, on Friday. (Reuters) South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrive at the Peace House in the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, on Friday. (Reuters)

South Korea says it will remove propaganda-broadcasting loudspeakers from the border with North Korea. The announcement came three days after the leaders of the two Koreas agreed to work together to achieve a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula and end hostile acts against each other along their border during their rare summit talks.

Seoul’s Defense Ministry said on Monday it will pull back dozens of its frontline loudspeakers tomorrow. It says Seoul expects Pyongyang to do the same.

South Korea had turned off its loudspeakers ahead of Friday’s summit talks, and North Korea responded by halting its own broadcasts. Seoul had blasted propaganda messages and K-pop songs from border loudspeakers since the North’s fourth nuclear test in early 2016. The North quickly matched the South’s action with its own border broadcasts.

Meanwhile, North Korea’s chief ally China said its foreign minister will visit Pyongyang this week following the historic summit between the leaders of the two Koreas. The trip by Wang Yi comes as Beijing and Pyongyang continue an effort to repair ties that have suffered from tensions in recent years, and ahead of a planned meeting between President Donald Trump and the North’s leader Kim Jong Un.

