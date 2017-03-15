South Korea to hold election on May 9 to choose Park Geun-hye successor

Park Geun-hye. (File Photo) Park Geun-hye. (File Photo)

South Korea says it will hold an election on May 9 to choose a successor for ousted President Park Geun-hye. The Constitutional Court ruled Friday to formally end Park’s presidency over a huge political scandal involving her and her longtime confidante. By law, South Korea must hold a national vote to find her successor within two months of the ruling.

The Ministry of Interior said Wednesday that May 9 has been chosen as the date for the election. Moon Jae-in, a liberal opposition leader who lost the 2012 presidential election to Park, is the favorite to be the country’s next leader in opinion surveys.

Prosecutors accuse Park of colluding with confidante Choi Soon-sil to extort money from businesses and allowed her pull government strings from the shadows.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, South Korean prosecutors summoned ousted leader Park Geun-hye for questioning next week as they conduct a widening investigation into an influence-peddling scandal that ended her presidency.

The government also announced a presidential election to find a replacement for Park, South Korea’s first democratically elected president to be removed from office, would be held on May 9.

The Constitutional Court dismissed Park from office on Friday when it upheld a parliamentary impeachment vote over an influence-peddling scandal that has shaken South Korea’s political and business elite.

Park has denied any wrongdoing.

