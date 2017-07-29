South Korea to deploy more THAAD units after North Korea ICBM launch

A US missile defense system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, is seen at a golf course in South Korea. (Source: Reuters) A US missile defense system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, is seen at a golf course in South Korea. (Source: Reuters)

South Korea said on Saturday that it will proceed with the deployment of four additional units of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile defence system after North Korea’s latest launch of an Inter-Continental Ballistic Missile (ICBM).

The deployment of the additional THAAD units had been delayed after the initial two units, after South Korean President Moon Jae-in ordered an environmental assessment. China has been notified of the move to speed up the deployment, the South’s presidential Blue House said. China has angrily objected to the THAAD deployment, saying it does little to deter the North’s missile threat while destabilizing regional security balance. It believes the THAAD’s radar can penetrate deep into its territory.

