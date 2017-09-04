South Korea said in June that it will hold off installing remaining components of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) until it completes an assessment of the system’s impact on the environment (Wikimedia Commons) South Korea said in June that it will hold off installing remaining components of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) until it completes an assessment of the system’s impact on the environment (Wikimedia Commons)

South Korea’s environment ministry will announce on Monday its approval of an environmental assessment report for the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile defense system in the country, a ministry official told Reuters.

South Korea said in June that it will hold off installing remaining components of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) until it completes an assessment of the system’s impact on the environment. The ministry will hold a briefing on the decision at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) on Monday, the official said. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Sam Holmes)

