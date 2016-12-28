South Korea special prosecutor detains national pension fund chairman

A South Korean special prosecution team investigating a political corruption scandal said it had placed the chairman of the country’s National Pension Service (NPS), Moon Hyung-pyo, under emergency detention early on Wednesday. The special prosecutor’s office did not immediately provide further details but had said on Monday it had raided the home of Moon hyung-pyo on suspicion of abuse of power.

The special prosecutor has been looking into whether Moon pressured the pension fund to support the merger of two Samsung Group [SAGR.UL} affiliates last year while he was head of the Ministry of Health and Welfare, which administers the NPS. Under South Korean law, a suspect can be held under emergency arrest without a warrant for up to 48 hours.