South Korea seeks ‘strongest’ measures, including new sanctions after North Korea nuke test

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides guidance on a nuclear weapons program in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 3, 2017

South Korea said on Sunday North Korea’s defiant sixth nuclear test should be met with the “strongest possible” response, including new U.N. Security Council sanctions to “completely isolate” the country. Seoul and Washington also discussed deploying U.S. strategic military assets to the Korean peninsula after North Korea defied international warnings and conducted its most powerful nuclear test ever on Sunday, South Korea’s national security adviser Chung Eui-yong said in a news briefing.

