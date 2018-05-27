Follow Us:
Sunday, May 27, 2018
South Korea says North Korea’s Kim reaffirms commitment to summit with Trump

Moon and Kim agreed at a surprise second meeting on Saturday that a possible North Korea-US summit, currently planned for June 12 in Singapore, must be held successfully, Moon told a news conference in Seoul.

By: Reuters | Seoul | Updated: May 27, 2018 7:52:56 am
north korea, kim trump summit, singapore summit, south korea, kim jong un, donald trump, moon jae in, world news, indian express FILE – In this May 24, 2018, file photo, people watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his commitment to “complete” denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and to a planned meeting with US President Donald Trump, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday. Moon and Kim agreed at a surprise second meeting on Saturday that a possible North Korea-US summit, currently planned for June 12 in Singapore, must be held successfully, Moon told a news conference in Seoul. Moon, who returned to Seoul on Thursday morning after meeting Trump in Washington in a bid to keep the high-stakes U.S.-North Korea summit on track, said he delivered Trump’s “firm will” to end the hostile relationship with North Korea and pursue bilateral economic cooperation.

