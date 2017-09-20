South Korea says Donald Trump’s North Korea rhetoric shows resolve

US President Donald Trump. (Source: AP Photo) US President Donald Trump. (Source: AP Photo)

South Korea says the latest hot rhetoric aimed at North Korea by President Donald Trump underlines US resolve to deal strictly with Pyongyang. Trump told the UN General Assembly in a speech on Wednesday that the United States would “totally destroy North Korea” if it had to defend itself or its allies.

He has previously threatened the North with “fire and fury.” Pyongyang responded to that rhetoric with a string of weapons tests.

A South Korean presidential official told Yonhap news agency that Trump’s comments are mostly a repetition of a basic stance that all options will be considered when confronting North Korea.

Another official, Park Soo-hyun, told Yonhap that the amount of time Trump spent on North Korea in his speech shows how seriously Washington takes the issue.

