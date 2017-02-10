South Korea prosecutors push to search President Park Geun-hye’s house

Aides of South Korean President Park Guen-hye are blocking officials from searching her house. (File Photo) Aides of South Korean President Park Guen-hye are blocking officials from searching her house. (File Photo)

Prosecutors say they will file a suit to try to force aides of impeached President Park Geun-hye to stop blocking searches of her official compound. Prosecutors tried to enter the Blue House with a court-issued search warrant last week to check for material connected to a corruption scandal involving Park and her confidante. Park’s aides turned them away, citing a law that can block searches of sites with state secrets.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Prosecution spokesman Lee Kyu-chul said Friday a suit will be filed with the Seoul Administrative Court to see if blocking such searches is legal. He expects the court to make a ruling next week.

The move comes a day after prosecutors said Park scrapped plans to let authorities question her because she was angry over leaks to the media.

Park remains President of South Korea, although she has been stripped of her powers while the Constitutional Court decides whether to uphold the impeachment.