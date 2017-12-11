Top News
  South Korea imposes new sanctions on North Korea

By: PTI | Seoul | Published: December 11, 2017 8:33 am
South Korea says it has added several North Korean groups and individuals to its sanctions list as part of efforts to cut off funding for the North weapons programs. South Korea’s government says the sanctions on 20 North Korean groups and 12 individuals took effect Monday.

Seoul is among the first to respond to North Korea’s Nov. 29 missile launch with fresh sanctions. The government says it hopes its move will prompt the international community to do likewise.

US President Donald Trump’s UN ambassador has been urging the world to cut trade and diplomatic ties with Pyongyang.

Separately, South Korea, the United States and Japan started their two-day missile tracking drills on Monday.

