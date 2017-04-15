South Korea begins candidate registration for Presidential election

South Korean President Park Geun-hye. South Korean President Park Geun-hye.

South Korean authorities on Saturday began the official registration of candidates contesting the upcoming presidential election. After the two-day registration, the official campaign period for the May 9 election will begin on Monday, according to the National Election Commission (NEC). A total of 26 potential candidates had registered with the NEC after preliminary registrations began on March 10, when former President Park Geun-hye was forced out of office by a Constitutional Court ruling, prompting the rare presidential by-election, Yonhap News Agency reported.

As of Friday, 21 remained on the list after the rest withdrew their preliminary, mostly self-imposed candidacies, the NEC said. Currently, only two presidential hopefuls are seen able to garner support: Moon Jae-in of the liberal Democratic Party of Korea and Ahn Cheol-soo of the centre-left People’s Party. Both enjoyed an approval rating of over 30 per cent each in polls on the upcoming election.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now