South Africans hold nationwide protests against President Jacob Zuma

South African President Jacob Zuma (Reuters/ File Photo) South African President Jacob Zuma (Reuters/ File Photo)

Thousands of South Africans gathered in major cities today to demonstrate against President Jacob Zuma, whose dismissal of the finance minister fueled concerns over government corruption and a struggling economy. Protesters began marches in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town and other big metropolitan areas to push for the resignation of the scandal-tainted Zuma, who for now retains the support of a ruling party facing an internal revolt against the president. “Fire Zuma,” read some placards.

A march organised by the Democratic Alliance, Sout Africa’s biggest opposition party, was expected to pass near the headquarters of the ruling African National Congress in downtown Johannesburg. ANC members in military uniforms who oppose the protest were posted outside.

The government appealed for calm and said it respects th right of South Africans to protest peacefully, a legacy of th struggle against white minority rule that ended in 1994 wit the country’s first all-race vote and the election of Nelso Mandela as president.

Pravin Gordhan, who was fired as finance minister in late-night Cabinet reshuffle a week ago, was widely respecte for his anti-corruption stance. The Standard & Poor’s agenc lowered South Africa’s foreign currency credit rating afte the dismissal, citing political instability and threats t economic growth.

Gordhan was seen as a counter to the alleged influence o the Gupta family, Indian immigrant businessmen who have bee accused of trying to influence some of Zuma’s Cabinet picks The Guptas deny any wrongdoing, and Zuma has said ther was nothing improper in the way he chose ministers.

Zuma and the ruling party have been weakened by othe scandals around the president. Zuma was forced to reimburs some state money after the Constitutional Court ruled agains him last year in a dispute over millions of dollars spent on his private home.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now