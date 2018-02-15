South African parliament elects Ramaphosa as new president

Former South African President Jacob Zuma. (Reuters File Photo) Former South African President Jacob Zuma. (Reuters File Photo)

Cyril Ramaphosa was on Thursday elected unopposed as South Africa’s new president, hours after longtime president Jacob Zuma resigned. Ramaphosa was elected unopposed in the National Assembly this afternoon. The announcement was welcomed by singing in the National Assembly. The 65-year-old leader was elected as the new President of the African National Congress (ANC) two months ago.

Zuma, 75, last night stepped down after he was ordered by the ANC’s national leadership to quit or face a no confidence emotion in Parliament. The ANC has a large majority in parliament.

