Somalian consulate ransacked in Karachi

Police in Karachi have confirmed that on Friday night, the honorary consulate of Somalia was robbed. The Dawn quoted Senior Superintendent Police (District South) Saqib Ismail Memon, as saying that about seven men had entered the premises and taken away two laptops, three mobile phones and Rs 7,000 in cash.

The matter is under investigation. The Somalian consulate was inaugurated on March 16 this year, to celebrate 57 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Somalia.

