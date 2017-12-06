Somalia signs four-year development strategy with United Nations

Among the priorities include deepening federalism and state-building, supporting conflict resolution and reconciliation, and preparing for universal elections; and supporting institutions to improve peace, security, justice, the rule of law and safety of Somalis. (Photo: AP) Among the priorities include deepening federalism and state-building, supporting conflict resolution and reconciliation, and preparing for universal elections; and supporting institutions to improve peace, security, justice, the rule of law and safety of Somalis. (Photo: AP)

The Somali government and the United Nations on Tuesday signed the UN Strategic Framework for Somalia (UNSF), mapping out the world body’s support to the country’s development priorities in the next four years. The UNSF articulates the collective strategy, commitments and actions of 23 UN agencies and the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia in support of the country’s development priorities, as outlined in the National Development Plan, and towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

“UNSF recognizes past efforts, cements the close partnership between Somalia and the United Nations, and reiterates our commitment to working together for the delivery of tangible results to the Somali people,” Xinhua quoted Peter de Clercq, the UN Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Somalia, as saying. The UN said that the Plan follows an extensive strategic assessment that gathered inputs, feedback, hopes and aspirations of a broad range of stakeholders, including Somali civil society, government counterparts and the public.

The framework has adapted gender equality and women’s empowerment, human rights, and youth engagement and empowerment as cross-cutting issues, and is structured along five strategic priorities. Among the priorities include deepening federalism and state-building, supporting conflict resolution and reconciliation, and preparing for universal elections; and supporting institutions to improve peace, security, justice, the rule of law and safety of Somalis.

