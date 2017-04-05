Latest News
  • Car bomb kills at least 7 at restaurant in Somalia’s capital

Car bomb kills at least 7 at restaurant in Somalia’s capital

Col. Ahmed Hashi says several others were injured in the massive blast Wednesday near the ministries of internal security and youth and sports in Mogadishu.

By: AP | Mogadishu | Published:April 5, 2017 3:40 pm
Somalia, car blast, car blast, Somalia restaurant blast, Somalia blast death, death toll Somalia, al qaeda, islamic state, indian express news, world news People gather near the wreckage of a car bomb attack in Mogadishu, Somalia Friday, March 24, 2017. (AP Photo)

Police in Somalia say a car bomb blast at a restaurant in the capital has killed at least seven people.

Col. Ahmed Hashi says several others were injured in the massive blast Wednesday near the ministries of internal security and youth and sports in Mogadishu.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. However, the al-Qaida-linked Islamic extremist group al-Shabab group often carries out such attacks.

The rebels have been pushed out of the capital and other major urban areas in Somalia but they continue to carry out deadly bombings and attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere.

Al-Shabab has denounced new President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed as an “apostate” and warned Somalis against supporting him.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

Best of Express

Must Read

Apr 05: Latest News