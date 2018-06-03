Slovenians vote as anti-immigrant party sees strong support

A man casts his vote at a polling station during the general election in Velenje, Slovenia, June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic A man casts his vote at a polling station during the general election in Velenje, Slovenia, June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

Slovenians are voting in a parliamentary election with polls predicting that an anti-immigrant party will win the most votes but not enough to form a government on its own. The ballot Sunday is an election called a few weeks earlier than the regular four-year span following the sudden resignation in March of outgoing Prime Minister Miro Cerar over a failed railway project.

The right-wing Slovenian Democratic Party of former Prime Minister Janez Jansa has seen strong support ahead of the ballot, followed by an anti-establishment party led by ex-comedian Marjan Sarec and several moderate groups from the outgoing ruling coalition.

Slovenia, once part of former communist-run Yugoslavia and the home nation of U.S. first lady Melania Trump, joined the European Union in 2004. It has been using the shared euro currency since 2007.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App