Sixteen held for producing drugs in China

Sixteen people have been detained in a crackdown on drugs manufacturers in China. Police from the public security bureau of Laibin City received a report on April 27 that a gang of drug manufacturers from Huizhou City of Guangdong Province gathered to produce ketamine and planned to transport raw materials for drug production from Shandong Province to Xiangzhou County in Laibin, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

After investigation, police detained eight suspects at the drug manufacturing site in a tree farm in Xiangzhou County on Friday last week.

They also seized about 250 kilogrammes of ketamine, 1,078 kilogrammes of semi-finished drugs, equipment for drug manufacturing and four vehicles at the site.

Police seized two other suspects and drug-related money totalling 1.4 million yuan (USD 220,000) in a residential community in Laibin City on the same day.

After the drug manufacturing site in Guangxi was busted, the Huizhou police then detained another six suspects from the gang in Guangdong.

