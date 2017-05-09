Six-yr-old girl raped and killed in Pakistan’s Punjab

Photo for representational purpose. Express Photo Photo for representational purpose. Express Photo

In a gruesome incident, a six-year-old girl was raped and killed by unidentified assailants in Pakistan’s Punjab province. The incident took place in village Chak 10-NB in Sargodha district some 200km from Lahore, the capital of Punjab.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Abbas Shah said that the Grade-I girl student was returning from school on Monday when unidentified men kidnapped her and took her to a deserted place where they killed her after committing rape.

The perpetrators dumped her body in the fields. Some farmers found the body and alerted the police. “We have sent the body for autopsy. We have also taken a couple of suspects in the area into custody on the complaint of the girl’s father,” Shah said, adding that doctors have confirmed rape.

The bereaved family and village people also held a demonstration and blocked the main road to protest against the gruesome incident. They called for early arrest of the culprits and demanded their public hanging. They ended the protest after police high-ups assured them of justice.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has taken notice of the incident and directed the district police chief to arrest the culprits at earliest.

