Six more charged over London asylum seeker attack

Graffiti is seen on a wall near the scene of a violent attack in Croydon, London. (Source: Reuters) Graffiti is seen on a wall near the scene of a violent attack in Croydon, London. (Source: Reuters)

British police today charged another six people over a suspected hate crime attack on a teenage Kurdish-Iranian asylum seeker in London, bringing the total facing court to 13. Reker Ahmed, 17, was left with a fractured skull and a blood clot on his brain after he was set upon by a group of up to 30 people at a bus stop outside a pub in Croydon, south London, on Friday.

Seven people were charged yesterday over the attack and another six were charged on Tuesday — including a 15-year-old boy. All the suspects are local to Croydon, and the eldest is aged 24.

“I think this was probably confidence by numbers,” Police Detective Superintendent Jane Corrigan said on Monday as she described the attack on Ahmed, who was with two friends at the time.

“It started off with this smaller group of people who were joined by between 20 to 30 and they just viciously attacked these individuals because they were asylum seekers.”

All the suspects have been charged with violent disorder, and three of them have also been charged with racially-aggravated grievous bodily harm.

