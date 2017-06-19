Six members resign from Donald Trump HIV/AIDS panel

Latest News
Members are concerned that the Trump administration doesn’t seem to have a strategy

Six top health advisors have resigned from President Donald Trump’s advisory council on HIV/AIDS, complaining that the latter doesn’t really care about combating the illness.

In a letter published in Newsweek on Friday, Scott Schoettes counsel and HIV project director at Lambda Legal said, the Trump administration has no strategy on AIDS and that he and his five colleagues will be more effective advocating for change from the outside.

Schoettes Lucy Bradley-Springer, Gina Brown, Ulysses Burley III, Michelle Ogle and Grissel Granados are the experts who have resigned.

