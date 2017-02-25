Six Lashkar-e-Jhangvi terrorists killed in Pakistan

The CTD said the terrorists were planning to target shrines and law enforcement personnel. The CTD said the terrorists were planning to target shrines and law enforcement personnel.

Six suspected terrorists of the banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) terror group were shot dead in Pakistan’s Punjab province, police said on Saturday. The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police got a tip-off about the presence of LeJ terrorist Yasin in Muzaffargarh’s Patti Sultan, some 350 kms from in Lahore.

Yasin along with his accomplices was planning to target offices of the law enforcement agencies in south Punjab, a senior officer said. A CTD team along with police raided the hideout of the terrorists on Friday and challenged them to surrender.

The terrorists opened fire on the raiding team which returned the fire, killing six terrorists including Yasin, he said, adding that hand grenades and other weapons were recovered from the site. Last week, the CTD had shot dead 11 terrorists of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar in south Punjab. The CTD said the terrorists were planning to target shrines and law enforcement personnel.

More than 100 people have been killed in a series of bombing in Lahore and other parts of the country carried out by Jamaat-ul-Ahrar during the last two weeks.