Six killed, three missing in house explosion in China

Six persons were killed and three others reported missing following an explosion at a house in China’s northern Shanxi province. Seven persons were pulled out of debris after the blast ripped the place last night at the Nanhuan West Road in Tiantan Town in the city of Linfen.

Six of them were killed in the blast and rescuers are searching for the other three missing persons, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Six people who were at the site have sustained minor injuries. The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained, the report said.

