Six killed in poisonous gas leak in China

Six persons were killed today in a poisonous gas leak at a tunnel construction site in China’s southwestern Yunnan Province.

The accident happened in a tunnel along a pivotal railway line that will link the cities of Lincang and Dali, according to sources with China Railway 10th Bureau Group Co., Ltd, the contractor of the project.

The sulfureted hydrogen leak was accompanied by an outpouring of water and sludge inside the tunnel, state-run news agency Xinhua reported. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

