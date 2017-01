Six killed in explosion at a fireworks shop in China

The blast happened in fireworks shop in a market in Yueyang City of central China’s Hunan Province. The blast happened in fireworks shop in a market in Yueyang City of central China’s Hunan Province.

At least six persons have been killed in an explosion at a fireworks shop in a market in Yueyang City of central China’s Hunan Province. At least six persons were suffocated in the fire in the blasts late Tuesday night. One another was hospitalised and is now in stable condition, according to local authorities, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The incident took place in a commercial and residential building at 9:08 PM on Tuesday. It was triggered by firecrackers lit by a buyer outside the store after purchase. China permits fireworks to be used in month long Chinese New Year celebrations, starting from January 27.