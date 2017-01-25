Latest News
Six killed in explosion at a fireworks shop in China

The incident took place in a commercial and residential building at 9:08 PM on Tuesday.

By: PTI | Beijing | Published:January 25, 2017 9:49 am
china, china blast, china firecracker blast, six killed in china, china blast deaths The blast happened in fireworks shop in a market in Yueyang City of central China’s Hunan Province.

At least six persons have been killed in an explosion at a fireworks shop in a market in Yueyang City of central China’s Hunan Province. At least six persons were suffocated in the fire in the blasts late Tuesday night. One another was hospitalised and is now in stable condition, according to local authorities, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The incident took place in a commercial and residential building at 9:08 PM on Tuesday. It was triggered by firecrackers lit by a buyer outside the store after purchase. China permits fireworks to be used in month long Chinese New Year celebrations, starting from January 27.

