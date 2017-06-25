Six injured as car ploughs into Eid celebration in UK

Six people, including three children, were injured when a car mounted a kerb and ploughed into a crowd of people participating in an event to celebrate Eid outside a sports centre in northeast England today. Police said the incident in Newcastle was not believed to be terrorism-related but a full investigation was underway.

“As previously stated there is nothing to suggest that this is terror related. A 42-year-old woman is currently in police custody and police are not looking for any other suspects at this time,” a Northumbria Police statement said.

One of the children is said to have been critically injured. Hundreds of people were at the event this morning to mark the end of Ramzan outside the Westgate Sports Centre. A North East Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received our first 999 call at 9.15 this morning to report a car that had mounted the kerb.

“We have taken six people to hospital; they have gone to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle; three children and three adults.”

Emergency services included six ambulances, two paramedic rapid response vehicles and the air ambulance. An eyewitness told the BBC: “From what I understand, [a woman who had been at prayer] was about to leave in her car and I believe she lost control.

“I ran up straight away because everyone was moving in on all the injured, trying to put water in their mouths.

“The parents of the kids were there, I had to sort of try and calm them down just to tell them the ambulance is there and they will take care of it; they know what they’re doing.

“It caused a lot of panic; everyone was screaming when it happened, it wasn’t the best of experiences.”

Chi Onwurah, Labour MP for Newcastle Central, tweeted: “So sad, I was at the prayers earlier & there were so much joy & unity. Thinking of those affected by what I am told was terrible accident.” Britain is on high alert following recent terror attacks involving vehicles. On June 19, a man drove a van into Muslim worshippers in London, killing one and injuring others.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App