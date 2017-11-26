Six injured after car hits pedestrians in Germany

Representational photo Representational photo

An apparently intoxicated man drove a car into pedestrians in northern Germany on Sunday, injuring six people, police said.

The 29-year-old driver, a local resident who probably comes from Syria, was taken in for questioning after the early-morning incident in the North Sea port town of Cuxhaven, authorities said.

Police said on Twitter that they are investigating ‘in all directions’ and were still examining whether it was an accident or the man deliberately drove into the group. They said that there was apparently an argument inside or outside a nearby disco before the incident.

Four people were seriously hurt and another two slightly injured. By mid-afternoon, five of the victims – all of them German – had been discharged from the hospital.

