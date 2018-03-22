Presents Latest News
  • Six dead in chemical factory explosion in Czech Republic 

Six dead in chemical factory explosion in Czech Republic 

The Synthos plant is located in the town of Kralupy nad Vltavou, north of Prague.

By: AP | Prague | Published: March 22, 2018 4:16 pm
Six dead in chemical factory explosion in Czech Republic  The Synthos plant is located in the town of Kralupy nad Vltavou, north of Prague. (Source: Google Maps)
Top News

An official says an explosion in a chemical factory in the Czech Republic has killed six people. Vladimira Kerekova, spokeswoman for regional firefighters, says an unspecified number of people were also injured in the blast Thursday.

The Synthos plant is located in the town of Kralupy nad Vltavou, north of Prague. Petr Holecek, the town’s mayor, told Czech public television a tank with an unspecified substance exploded. Speaking from the site of the explosion, Holecek said he believed there was no danger to the town.

Another firefighter spokesman, Petr Svoboda, said there’s no danger of further explosions at the site. He says at least two of those injured have been transported to a hospital.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. Employ Ment
    Mar 22, 2018 at 5:55 pm
    🔴🆓बेरोजगारी हटाओ अभियान🆓🔴 ✔मोदी जी द्वारा चलाए गए डिजिटल इन्डिया से जुड़े और कमाए 15,000 - 20,000 रुपए महीना ✔अब कोई नही रहेगा बेरोज़गार और नही करेगा कोई बेरोज़गार आत्महत्या ✔क्योंकि अब आ गई है 21वीं सदी की सबसे बड़ी रोज़गार क्रांति ✔हमारा सपना पूरे भारत को ही नही पूरी दुनिया को डिजिटल इंडिया से जोड़ना ✔सबका साथ सबका विकास ➡शुरुवात कैसे करे 📲Champ'Cash-Digital`India App को प्ले स्टोर से इन्स्टल करे, और साइन अप करे, $1 डॉलर बोनस स्पौन्सर 🆔: 4⃣6⃣8⃣9⃣4⃣2⃣ 👉🏻चैलेंज को पूरा करे 👉🏻और इंकम करनी शुरू करे 👉🏻इसे जरूर नोट कर ले👉🏻 स्पौन्सर 🆔: 4⃣6⃣8⃣9⃣4⃣2⃣ . . . . . . . . Hxbxghdhxbdudhhjs
    (2)(0)
    Reply
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Adda
    Mar 22: Latest News