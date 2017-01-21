Sir Lankan minister and fromer army chief Sarath Fonseka questioned in Journalist murder case

Sri Lankan Minister and former Army Chief Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka Sri Lankan Minister and former Army Chief Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka

Sri Lankan Minister and former Army Chief Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka has been questioned by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in connection with the murder of a journalist. Fonseka, Minister of Regional Development gave statement on Friday to the CID over five hours over the murder of Lasantha Wickrematunga, a former editor of the Sunday Leader.

“I was able to use that opportunity to clear my name. The former ruler was trying to blame me for the assassination,” Fonseka told reporters.

He said the CID quizzed him on the military’s role in Colombo during the war with the LTTE between 2006 and 2009.

He led the Army when the government troops crushed the LTTE’s 30-year-old separatist campaign in the north and east of the island.

He was the handpicked Army Commander of the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa who is credited for his action to end the LTTE’s campaign of violence.

Rajapaksa and Fonseka later fell foul of each other and the former Army Commander challenged the former President in the 2010 presidential election.

He was later jailed by Rajapaksa for treason. In the last presidential election, Fonseka backed the incumbent Maithripala Sirisena against Rajapaksa.

Wickrematunga, a fierce critic of the Rajapaksa regime was way laid and murdered while he was driving to work in January 2009. The blame fell on the government. The current government has re-opened the investigation.