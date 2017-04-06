Singapore to deport Indian imam for offensive remarks

Indian imam Nalla Mohamed Abdul Jameel Abdul Malik (Sources) Indian imam Nalla Mohamed Abdul Jameel Abdul Malik (Sources)

An Indian imam is set to be repatriated from Singapore after he made offensive remarks against Jews and Christians during a sermon.

Imam Nalla Mohamed Abdul Jameel, 46 was handed a nearly USD 3,000 fine on Monday after he pleaded guilty to a charge of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion or race.

The Imam had last week apologised in front of Christian, Sikh, Taoist, Buddhist and Hindu representatives as well as members of the Federation of Indian Muslims, saying that he was “filled with great remorse” for the inconvenience, tension and trauma caused by his remarks.

Nalla yesterday met Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam who told the Imam that he appreciated the sincerity of the his apology.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement on April 3 that the imam will be repatriated.

The Imam will return home today under repatriation order, The Straits Times reported.

Yesterday, the imam said he fully understood and accepted the decision to prosecute him and the episode was a “priceless lesson” to him.

He said he was reassured that the charge against him “was not one out of witch hunt, but solely to preserve the sanctity of interfaith harmony”.

“This is what I am bringing with me back to India,” he said. “This is the one thing I will not forget, and we all must not take for granted,” The Straits Times quoted Nalla as saying.

