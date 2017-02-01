Sikh man goes on trial in UK for murdering step grandfather

A 29-year-old Sikh man in the UK, accused of murdering his step grandfather by allegedly stamping and jumping on him repeatedly in front of a gurdwara, went on trial. Sukhraj Singh Atwal is being tried for the murder of 74-year-old Satnam Singh – the father of his mother’s ex-husband – in Derby in July 2015. The prosecution at Nottingham Crown Court alleged he repeatedly stamped and jumped on Singh, BBC reported. Singh, was attacked as he walked from his home, in Princes Street, Pear Tree to open his local Sikh Gurdwara Temple, in the same street, on July 23, 2015, the report said. The accused Atwal, however, denies murder.

Singh suffered 41 fractures to his chest, lacerations to his heart and “blunt force trauma” to his body. Atwal’s car appeared several times on local CCTV at the time of the attack. The beating itself was not caught on camera but the vehicle was seen entering the spot where Singh died immediately before the attack and leaving four minutes later.

Footage from a garage forecourt showed Atwal appearing to inspect his light-coloured trousers. He also returned to the scene several times “to observe what was happening”, the prosecution alleged, wearing different trousers. Atwal was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving four days later, giving no comment at interview, save that police should “check the forensics” on his car.

He was arrested in April 2016 on suspicion of murder after tests determined Singh had not been hit by a car. Examination of Atwal’s phone disclosed he had travelled to a remote location near Carsington Water, near the Peak District, later that day where the prosecution alleges he disposed of his trousers.

A text message on his phone said he had not hit Singh “with my car” and he even taunted police in a letter from custody saying they “couldn’t even get the cause of death right”.