Sikh man asked to take off kirpan, deboard bus in Auckland

A Sikh man was asked to remove his kirpan (ceremonial knife) after police boarded a bus in Auckland on Tuesday. The incident took place in the area around Britomart and Queen St at about 10 am local time.

A witness was quoted by New Zealand Herald as saying: “We looked out of the window and we could see the police car behind us with sirens blaring and armed men all around us. One policeman stormed into the bus with a gun in his hand and said to the guy, ‘Get your hands up so we can see them and get out of the bus’.” As per the statement of the witness, the passenger, who is assumed to be in his 20s, was wearing a turban and was carrying a kirpan, which was later removed by the police.

A police spokeswoman said the officers were informed by a passenger after seeing the ceremonial knife. Commenting on the incident, she said,”Police spoke with the man, who is a Sikh.He was in possession of a ceremonial kirpan, which is customary for Sikhs. The man, who is lawfully living in New Zealand, was polite and cooperative and no further action was taken.” She also added that the ceremonial kirpan wasn’t confiscated.

New Zealand National Party MP Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi has a member’s bill in the Parliamentary ballot which, if drawn and passed, would permit the Sikh community to carry a kirpan under certain guidelines. The leader has earlier mentioned about the need of a legislation around ceremonial daggers. A baptised Sikh has five articles of faith and the kirpan is one of them, Bakshi said.

The bill if passed, will ensure that the kirpan carried shouldn’t be more than 10 cm and it should be worn under clothing. As per the bill, those who opt for kirpan will also have to wear the other four articles of faith – kesh (uncut long hair), kanga (a comb), kara (an iron bracelet), and kachehra (under shorts).

When Bakshi was elected in 2008, he informed the then Speaker of the House, Lockwood Smith, that he carried a kirpan. He was allowed to wear it in Parliament and carry it on planes. “A kirpan is usually worn inside one’s attire and normally is not exposed. It is blunt and doesn’t have a sharp edge.”

