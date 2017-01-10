Sikh Coalition wants assurances from Donald Trump Admin on hate crime

Donald Trump (File Photo) Donald Trump (File Photo)

In view of the reported increase in hate crimes against minorities in the US after the general elections, the Sikh community has urged top American Senators to seek assurance from the incoming Trump Administration that it would continue to vigorously prosecute hate crimes.

The Sikh Coalition, representing a minority religion, in a letter to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein urged them to ask Senator Jeff Sessions, nominee for the post of US Attorney General, a set of questions during the latter’s confirmation hearing.

It also sought answers from Sessions through the members of Senate Judiciary Committee on issues like bullying, harassment and physical violence against Sikh Americans. “Even our children are being attacked,” said the letter sent by the group to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday. Sessions appeared before the committee for his confirmation hearing today.