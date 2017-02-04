Shot Louvre attacker’s condition improving: French prosecutor

Latest News
The 29-year-old Egyptian was shot several times in the abdomen on Friday after what French President Francois Hollande described as a terrorist attack

By: Reuters | Berlin/munich | Published:February 4, 2017 8:37 pm
Louvre museum, Paris Louvre museum, Louvre museum reopens, Louvre museum attack, Louvre museum assailant, world news, indian express news Armed police officers patrol in the courtyard of the Louvre museum near where a soldier opened fire after he was attacked in Paris, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

The condition of the man shot and seriously wounded outside the Louvre museum when he set upon French soldiers with a pair of machetes is improving and he is out of danger, the Paris prosecutor’s office said on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Egyptian, identified by security sources as Abdullah Reda al-Hamamy, was shot several times in the abdomen on Friday after what French President Francois Hollande described as a terrorist attack. The man’s condition has “markedly improved”, an official at the prosecutor’s office said.

“His life is no longer in danger.” One soldier was slightly injured in the incident near the entrance to the museum, which reopened on Saturday. The attacker was also carrying a backpack that contained paint spray cans but no explosives, police said.

