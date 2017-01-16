Shooting reported near primary school in Scotland

Gunshots have been fired outside the campus of a primary school in Glasgow in the United Kingdom and armed police officers were investigating the incident. Officers were called to St George’s RC Primary School on Muirdyke Road but they said there was no risk to children.

A police helicopter has also been sent out as a major probe is launched into the incident.

“Around 9.05am on Monday, police received a report of a firearm being discharged on Muirdyke Road in Penilee.

Extensive inquiries are under way to establish the full circumstances of the incident. Additional patrols have been put in place,” said a Police Scotland spokesperson.

“Police officers are at the school and there is no threat to children or staff at the school,” he added.

Glasgow City Council also confirmed that “all pupils and staff are safe” after the incident, which occurred outside the school grounds.