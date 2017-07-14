Shooting near Jerusalem holy site leaves several wounded: Report

An aerial view shows the Dome of the Rock (R) on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, and the Western Wall (L) in Jerusalem’s Old City. (Reuters Photo, File) An aerial view shows the Dome of the Rock (R) on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, and the Western Wall (L) in Jerusalem’s Old City. (Reuters Photo, File)

Three attackers opened fire near Jerusalem’s holiest site on Friday, wounding three Israelis, two of them critically, before they were killed, Israeli police said. Army Radio said the shooting took place near the sacred site known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. Police said the three attackers were killed by security forces. The Israeli ambulance service Magen David Adom said two of the Israelis wounded were receiving life-saving treatment.

Israeli police declared that Friday prayers will not be held at the Nobel Sanctuary, Temple Mount site due to the shooting.

