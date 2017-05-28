Latest News
Mississippi shooting: Police say eight people killed, suspect under custody

At least eight people, including a deputy sheriff, were killed after shooting in Mississippi on Sunday morning.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 28, 2017 8:14 pm
Mississippi, Mississippi shooting, us shoot out, us shooting, Mississippi, Mississippi news, us news Mississippi shooting: The identities of the victims have not been released.

At least eight people, including a deputy sheriff, were killed in a shootout in Mississippi on Sunday morning, according to police. The suspect has been taken into custody. Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain said the shootings occurred at three separate homes in the state’s rural Lincoln County. The area is about 68 miles south of Jackson, the state capital.

The sheriff’s deputy was responding to a distress call when he was shot and killed by the suspect, according to media reports. The identities of the victims have not been released.

Strain said that investigators were gathering evidence at all three locations and added that charges had not yet been filed against the suspect. The spokesperson said that it would be “premature” to discuss a motive. It was not clear whether the suspect knew his victims before allegedly killing them.

HIGHLIGHTS

Suspect being taken into custody

 

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain said two of the homes where the attack took place are in Brookhaven and one is in Bogue Chitto.

7:27 pm

 

