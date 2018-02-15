  • Associate Sponsor
Florida shooting: Parkland school placed on ‘code red’ lockdown, no confirmation on victims

Florida school shooting: There is no information on victims yet. Local media channels reported that five people were seen being treated by paramedics.

By: Reuters | Updated: February 15, 2018 2:03 am
The school had been placed on a “code red” lockdown.
Deputies in Broward County, Florida, were responding on Wednesday to reports of an active shooter at a high school in the town of Parkland, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office said.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School had been placed on a “code red” lockdown but had no information on victims, the spokeswoman said.

Local FOX-10 TV reported that five people were seen being treated by paramedics while other students were filing out of the school in a line. Parkland is about 15 miles (24 km) west of Fort Lauderdale.

