Charleston shooting LIVE: Disgruntled employee shoots one, holds hostages in a restaurant

Dozens of police officers are reportedly rushing to Charleston district of South Carolina, United States after police reported a possible “active shooter situation”. As per The Associated Press, Charleston Police sent SWAT teams and a bomb disposal unit to the area to investigate. People have been instructed to stay inside and those outside have been told to vacate the area. The shooting reportedly took place around 1 pm (local time).

Here are the live updates:

11.50 pm: Witnesses said that a man emerged from the kitchen of a restaurant and said, “There’s a new boss in town,” and ordered them to leave, AP reported.

11.45 pm: Authorities say that a disgruntled employee shot one person and is holding hostages in a restaurant in an area of Charleston that is popular with tourists. As per reports by The Associated Press, Mayor John Tecklenburg said the shooting was not an act of terrorism or racism.

