Shooting at YouTube HQs leaves three injured: What we know so far

YouTube HQ shooting: Law enforcement officials walk toward YouTube offices in San Bruno, Calif., Tuesday, April 3, 2018. A woman opened fire Tuesday at YouTube headquarters, wounding some people before fatally shooting herself as terrified employees huddled inside, police and witnesses said. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) YouTube HQ shooting: Law enforcement officials walk toward YouTube offices in San Bruno, Calif., Tuesday, April 3, 2018. A woman opened fire Tuesday at YouTube headquarters, wounding some people before fatally shooting herself as terrified employees huddled inside, police and witnesses said. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Three people were wounded Wednesday after a woman opened fire at the YouTube headquarters in San Francisco, California, before killing herself. The case is being investigated as a domestic dispute. According to Reuters, the shooter was targeting her boyfriend. Of the three injured, one is in critical condition. The shooter has not been identified.

The headquarters at San Bruno, which hosts nearly 2,000 employees, is spread across several buildings. The incident reportedly occurred on a patio outside, near the dining courtyard.

The police received multiple 911 calls reporting a gunfire on Thursday and swarmed the campus. The victims were reportedly found within minutes — officials initially thought there were four people wounded, but it was later revealed that one person had an ankle injury. The shooter was also located with a self-inflicted gunshot. Employees were huddled inside their offices and later seen being escorted off the campus with their hands in the air as officials frisked them. Dozens of emergency vehicles quickly converged on the YouTube campus, and police could be seen on televised aerial video systematically frisking several employees leaving the area with their hands raised.

YouTube HQ shooting: A sign for YouTube is displayed from windows at a Walmart corporate office in San Bruno, Calif., Tuesday, April 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) YouTube HQ shooting: A sign for YouTube is displayed from windows at a Walmart corporate office in San Bruno, Calif., Tuesday, April 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The victims include a 36-year-old man in critical condition and two other women, ages 32 and 27. According to an eye-witness, the shooter wore glasses and a scarf.

US President Donald Trump has reportedly been briefed on the incident, now contained. Officials at the White House are monitoring developments.

Was just briefed on the shooting at YouTube’s HQ in San Bruno, California. Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved. Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said there are no words to describe the tragedy. “There are no words to describe the tragedy that occurred today. @SusanWojcicki & I are focused on supporting our employees & the @YouTube community through this difficult time together. Thank you to the police & first responders for their efforts, and to all for msgs of support,” he said.

Susan Wojcicki, the CEO of YouTube, said the company will heal as a family. “There are no words to describe how horrible it was to have an active shooter @YouTube today. Our deepest gratitude to law enforcement & first responders for their rapid response. Our hearts go out to all those injured & impacted today. We will come together to heal as a family,” she tweeted.

San Mateo County SWAT team officers are seen near Youtube headquarters following an active shooter situation in San Bruno, California, U.S., April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage San Mateo County SWAT team officers are seen near Youtube headquarters following an active shooter situation in San Bruno, California, U.S., April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

According to a senior software engineer, who was on campus at the time of the shooting, the shooter yelled, “Come at me, or come get me.” Zach Vorhies added that the fire alarm went off, prompting people to run out of the building.

(With inputs from agencies)

