Shooting at San Francisco UPS center, multiple victims rushed to hospitals

Around four people were injured, after a shooter started firing shots at people at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service centre in San Francisco on Wednesday, news agency AP reported. The shooter has been identified as an employee. The victims were rushed to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, where Brent Andrew, the spokesperson of the hospital said, the hospitals have started admitting the victims, however, the total no of injured and their condition is yet to be ascertained. The San Francisco police confirmed the shooting incident but denied from stating the number of victims or any information regarding the shooter.

An auto shop owner when being asked about the shooting incident, said to AP, “there’s a mob of UPS drivers” running down the street screaming “shooter, shooter.” Uniformed UPS officers were led out in a line by officers next to a highway. The officers who were seen walking with the emergency vehicles gathered outside a restaurant. The incident led to rapid action by the police and the locals were asked to avoid the crime area.

The building where the incident occurred is reported to be on the eastern edge of San Francisco, about 2.5 miles from downtown San Francisco.

