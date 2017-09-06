Shinzo Abe says North Korea has ‘no bright future’ if it continues current path

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (AP Photo) Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (AP Photo)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday that he wants North Korea to understand it has “no bright future” if it continues on its current path and that the reclusive country needs to change its policies. Abe told reporters he wants to discuss the North Korea situation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and South Korean President Moon Jae In separately when they meet this week in Vladivostok.

Abe and Putin are also expected to discuss economic cooperation and a peace treaty between the two nations.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App