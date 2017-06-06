Sher Bahadur Deuba elected prime minister of Nepal

Sher Bahadur Deuba elected PM of Nepal (Express archive photo by Sunil Saxena) Sher Bahadur Deuba elected PM of Nepal (Express archive photo by Sunil Saxena)

Nepali Congress Chairman Sher Bahadur Deuba has been elected Prime Minister of Nepal. Deuba, the 10th Prime Minister in as many years, was elected to the post that had fallen vacant following the resignation of Maoist Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal two weeks ago. Deuba who was the lone candidate for the post secured 388 votes with 170 against in a House with an effective strength of 593. Altogether 35 absented.

Deuba will be heading a multi-party coalition, with the Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre as the second largest constituent after Nepali Congress. This is the fourth time that Deuba, 72 becomes the Prime Minister in a country that has seen 25 governments since 1991, and ten in the past ten years of political transition. He will take the oath of office on Wednesday.

